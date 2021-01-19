Celebrate Life Through Cooking & Music For Hospice of Central New York

Hospice of Central New York is still celebrating life, despite many cancellations this year to help terminally ill patients and their families.  

They have decided to take their annual fundraiser online due to the pandemic.  You can take part in Celebrating Life Through Cooking and Music next month for an evening of fun right from the comfort of your own home! 

The event will be spilt into two sections with a live cooking demonstration from 6-7pm and a live music performance followed in the second hour, 7-8pm. You’ll cook alongside Culinary Director Donna Pascarella of Vince’s Gourmet Imports with a special curated basket to create a delicious dinner, Piatto de Amore or Dish of Love.  The event will also have a silent auction, raffles and give-a-ways. 

Hospice of Central New York’s fundraiser, Celebrating Life Through Cooking and Music will be February 12th from 6-8pm.  Registration is required.  The first hour will be a ticketed event, prices range from $150 – $1,500 and the second hour will be free of charge.  To join you can text the keyword ‘cookingandmusic’ to 76278 or call the Development Office at 315-634-1100.  Proceeds go to help terminally ill patients and their families here in Central New York.

For more information you can also visit HospiceCNY.org

