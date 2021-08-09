Celebrate National Book Lovers Day At Golden Bee Book Shop

The Golden Bee Book Shop is known as the only independent book store in Syracuse and in celebration of National Book Lovers Day, owner Casey Rose Frank is sharing a few of her favorites.

The book shop opened in November of 2019 just months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Thankfully, Casey says that the community’s support has afforded her the ability to stay open and continue to share her favorite books with customers.

“People want that experience of actually browsing in a book store and having tailored recommendations,” she says. “I love when people come in looking for a book for themselves, or their kids for a gift, and I’m able to find that perfect book to match with that reader.”

Summer’s not over yet and Casey recommends “People We Meet on Vacation”for your next back yard read or your last weekend away. She also says that an Indestructible book for baby is great to take anywhere anytime for kids.

If you’re not a big reader, Casey says there are some great ways to find your next book. “The first thing you want to look for is something you’re interested in for your day to day life,” she says. Once you find your interest, she says reading can be fun and even transport you to places you’ve never been.

“For me personally, books that transport me to another world, make me so excited.”

The Golden Bee Book Shop also has a monthly book club and they meet online. In August, they’re reading “The Guncle” and in September the book club will read “The Thursday Murder Club.” The Golden Bee Book Shop is located at 305 Vine Street in Liverpool. To learn more or to be part of the book club, visit GoldenBeeBookShop.com.