Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day With Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day With Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen in Armory Square. Owner Cathy Pemberton has been in business for the last seven years in downtown Syracuse.

Cathy prides herself on handcrafted treats baked in small batches. Three of the shop’s cookie varieties have won ‘best dessert’ during Winterfest in Syracuse. And if you’re in the mood for something other than cookies, check out their edible cookie dough and ice cream too.

Cathy’s Cookie Kithcen is located at 266 West Jefferson Street in Syracuse. Stop in and see them or visit them online at CathysCookieKitchen.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected