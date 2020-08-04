Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day With Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen in Armory Square. Owner Cathy Pemberton has been in business for the last seven years in downtown Syracuse.

Cathy prides herself on handcrafted treats baked in small batches. Three of the shop’s cookie varieties have won ‘best dessert’ during Winterfest in Syracuse. And if you’re in the mood for something other than cookies, check out their edible cookie dough and ice cream too.

Cathy’s Cookie Kithcen is located at 266 West Jefferson Street in Syracuse. Stop in and see them or visit them online at CathysCookieKitchen.com.