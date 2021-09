Celebrate National Coffee Day with a twist! Honor the day with an espresso martini from Wegmans.

Ingredients

2 parts Grey Goose Vodka

2 parts coffee liqueur

2 parts brewed espresso

2 coffee beans, for garnish

Add vodka, coffee liqueur, and espresso to an ice-filled cocktail shaker; shake vigorously until chilled.

Strain into martini glass; garnish with coffee beans.

For more recipe ideas you can visit, Wegmans.com.