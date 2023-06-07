(WSYR-TV) — Family celebrations go hand-in-hand with summer, but how does dairy fix into the mix?

Well, just in time for National Dairy Month, award-winning celebrity chef Karen Akunowicz has teamed up with Wisconsin Cheese to share some summer dairy tips and recipes.

TASTY WAYS TO MAKE EVERY MEAL GO FROM GOOD TO GREAT:

LEGENDAIRY RECIPES — Brunch or anytime crowd-pleasing berry parfait

PERFECT PASTRY — Baked puff pastry to wow every palate

SUMMERTIME DELIGHTS — Light & flavorful salads for the season

CHEESE FUN —The qualities that make Wisconsin Cheese the world’s most awarded

If you would like more information on National Dairy Month or the State of Cheese, head to WisconsinCheese.com.