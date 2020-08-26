Celebrate National Dog Day And Support HumaneCNY

There are many benefits to having a dog and HumaneCNY aims to encourage everyone to consider adoption when looking for a furry friend.

The no-kill, not-for-profit animal shelter aims to find loving homes for animals who need them and have been advocates and caretakers of homeless cats and dogs since 1966.

To see all available animals up for adoption at HumaneCNY visit them online at HumanceCNY.org. They are also located 4915 West Taft Road in Liverpool. You can connect with them by calling (315) 457-8762 or on Facebook at HumaneCNY.