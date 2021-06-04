Celebrate National Donut Day With The Sweet Praxis

Celebrate National Donut Day with a twist on the classic treat. The Sweet Praxis serves up Vegan donuts every day including donut day, Co-Owner Jennifer Walls says.

“We make exclusively vegan donuts. They’re a classic fluffy brioche dough but they happen to be vegan,” she says. The dairy and egg free sweets are lightly friend and then glazed and Jennifer adds that they’re proud to have perfected the taste and texture over the years.

They opened their ‘bake lab + kitchen’ with a mission to have foods for every dietary need and over time the community has embraced their sweet treats, including the vegan desserts, she says.

The Sweet Praxis is located at 203 East Water Street in Syracuse. They’re open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and their donuts are made fresh everyday and sold until they’re gone.

To learn more, visit them online at TheSweetPraxis.com. You can also find them on social media too.