Celebrate National Drink Wine Day With Last Bottle Wines

For some, it’s always ‘wine time’ but today, there’s a real reason to celebrate because it’s National Drink Wine Day.

Last Bottle Wines, the Napa based online wine retailer, helps people celebrate their love of wine each and every day. Stefan Blicker is one of the owners and co-founders and says that their goal is to import wines at discount deals every day. There are no hidden fees or membership requirements, buyers can purchase wine when they want direct from their website.

To learn more about Last Bottle, visit them online at LastBottleWines.com.

