Celebrate National Fudge Day With Three Ingredient Fudge

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

National Fudge Day is June 16 and you can celebrate with some 3 ingredient fudge!

Ingredients:

12 oz bag chocolate chips
14 OZ can sweetened condensed milk
1 1/2 cups marshmallows

Directions:

1. In a microwave-safe bowl, add chocolate chips then pour sweetened condensed milk over it. Microwave on high for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes.

2. Stir hot chocolate and sweetened condensed milk until smooth

3. Add marshmallows and stir only until evenly distributed. The marshmallows will puff slightly because of the chocolate mixture is warm. Don’t over mix. Over mixing will cause the marshmallows to dissolve.

4. Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with wax or parchment paper. Pour the fudge mixture over the top and smooth out.

5. Chill until set (about 30-45 minutes), then cut into pieces and enjoy!

