Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day may just be one of the most loved sandwich days of the year.
Sistina serves up an interesting way to make one of the top comfort foods in the country in honor of the holiday; using mayonnaise and butter.
Ingredients
- 8 slices of sandwich bread of your choice
- 3 tablespoons of unsalted butter at room temperature
- 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise
- 6 slices of American cheese
- 3 ounces of sharp cheddar cheese shredded
Directions
- Arrange bread in a single layer on a clean work surface
- Stir together butter and mayonnaise. Or just stir butter separately
- Spread mixture evenly onto one side of every slice
- Heat large skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium heat
- Flip over bread on work surface plain side up
- Place 1 1/2 slices of American cheese and 1/4 cup cheddar on slices. Carefully sandwich together
- Place sandwiches in a skilled (in two batches if needed.
- Reduce heat to medium-low and gently top sandwiches with a lid slightly smaller than skillet for even cooking.
- Cook, flipping once halfway through until crisp and golden on both sides and cheese is melted.
- Serve and enjoy!