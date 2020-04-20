Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Celebrate National Library Week With Free Virtual Events

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The Fayetteville Free Library is hosting special virtual events for all ages in celebration of National Library Week.

On Tuesday, April 21st and Thursday, April 22nd the library will host story times on Zoom for kids starting at 10 a.m. There will also be virtual scavenger hunts, fun for the whole family.

For adults, the library is hosting a “Meet the Author” event with author of Little Gods, Meng Jin. She will answer questions and discuss her book via Zoom Monday, April 20th at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, April 25th & 26th, the library is hosting two virtual concerts on Facebook live starting at 2:00 p.m.

Although the library is closed due to COVID-19, Leah Kraus, the library’s director of community engagement, said residents can still check out books. “There’s a virtual card option. Get started downloading e-books…anybody in the county can do that from home,” she added.

For more information on the Fayetteville Free Library’s National Library Week or to sign up for a library card visit fflib.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected