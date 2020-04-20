Celebrate National Library Week With Free Virtual Events

The Fayetteville Free Library is hosting special virtual events for all ages in celebration of National Library Week.

On Tuesday, April 21st and Thursday, April 22nd the library will host story times on Zoom for kids starting at 10 a.m. There will also be virtual scavenger hunts, fun for the whole family.

For adults, the library is hosting a “Meet the Author” event with author of Little Gods, Meng Jin. She will answer questions and discuss her book via Zoom Monday, April 20th at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, April 25th & 26th, the library is hosting two virtual concerts on Facebook live starting at 2:00 p.m.

Although the library is closed due to COVID-19, Leah Kraus, the library’s director of community engagement, said residents can still check out books. “There’s a virtual card option. Get started downloading e-books…anybody in the county can do that from home,” she added.

For more information on the Fayetteville Free Library’s National Library Week or to sign up for a library card visit fflib.org.