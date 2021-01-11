Celebrate National Milk Day!

Milk is part of a healthy, balanced diet, and that’s why it’s celebrated every year on January 11th – National Milk Day in the United States!

It’s recommended that everyone get 3 servings of milk each day. “This is to promote health, reduce chronic disease, and also to meet nutrient needs” says registered dietitian Michelle Barber with the American Dairy Association North East.

There are a variety of milks available, including Skim, Whole, Low Fat, and many options for those with dietary restrictions. Barber says no matter which you choose, all have nine essential nutrients that work together to keep our bodies healthy.

If you don’t like drinking milk, Barber says you can still get your daily servings through foods like cheese and sour cream which contain milk.

Click here for more information about the American Dairy Association North East, dairy products, and some great ways to incorporate milk into your diet.

