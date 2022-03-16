March is National Nutrition Month and Kelly’s Choice wants you to know that there’s no better time to make healthy choices.

Founder Kelly Springer is serving up some sweet ways we can all kickstart our own health journey thanks to New York Apples.

“We all know that apples taste great, and it turns out that they’re also great for you,” Kelly says. “In addition to being naturally delicious, apples are natural superfoods and potent health protectors too.”

Grab an apple for a naturally fat-free, sodium-free, cholesterol-free snack, and it’s all just 130 calories. Apples are a good source of fiber to help you feel full and maintain a healthy weight. Nutrients in apples also make them a great choice to support gut health and to refuel after exercise. With so many health benefits, it’s no wonder apples keep the doctor away.

To learn more about the benefits of New York’s most popular fruit and how it can help you, visit ApplesFromNY.com. You can also learn more about how Kelly and her team can help you, by visiting KellysChoice.org.