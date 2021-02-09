Celebrate National Pizza Day With Toss ‘n’ Fire’s ‘Detroit Style’ Pizza

The popular pizza style of the ‘Motor City’ has made a name for itself in Central New York and one local pizza shop has made it part of its menu.

Toss ‘n’ Fire Owner Nick Sanford said the pizza has been pretty popular at both of his locations and is made famous for its unique crust and thick, crispy chewy deep dish taste. All of their ‘Detroit Style’ pies are 10 inches and cut into four slices, he adds.

Customers can choose from flavors like ‘Fresh Tomato,’ ‘Cheese Please,’ ‘The Meatball,’ and ‘Detroit Style Honey Pot.’

Toss ‘n’ Fire has two locations in Central New York. Customers are invited to stop in to the North Main Street location in North Syracuse or visit them at Township 5 in Camillus. You can also learn more and order online at TossnFirePizza.com