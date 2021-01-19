Celebrate National Tea Month By Tasting Matcha

More than half of Americans drink tea on any given day, proving that there’s nothing like getting cozy with a cup of something warm on a cold day.

January is National Tea Month and there are many benefits to drinking tea, along with a slew of varieties too. But one trend that has popped up and continues to thrive, is the powdered green tea from Japan known as matcha. The whole green tea-leaf can be brewed with water, added to a latte or smoothie and offers so many health benefits.

Locally, 3 Leaf Tea Owner Luciana Torous offers a variety of matcha tea options to sip or take home. The local tea shop is located on 16 Genesee Street, in Auburn and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about what they offer or to try some matcha for yourself, visit ThreeLeafTea.com.