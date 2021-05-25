Celebrate National Wine Day At Buttonwood Grove Winery

May 25th is National Wine Day making it the perfect time to uncork your favorite bottle or support a local winery.

Buttonwood Grove Winery is one of many wineries located in the Finger Lakes Wine Region and Marketing Director Marcia Klue says there’s plenty to taste this time of year. Buttonwood Grove offers a wide variety of wines and they’re known for their Riesling and Cabernet Franc, she adds.

“We celebrate wine day every day because that’s what we do and who we are,” Marcia says. They’ve also revamped their tasting experience to adapt to the COVID-19 restrictions and still offer a sweet way to try some new wine. “We’ve developed an elevated tasting experience where everyone is seated and we serve artisan cheeses and fresh baked bread from the Patisserie in Skaneateles.”

Buttonwood Grove also has some exciting news. They’re expanding and on Friday, May 28th they’re opening a new winery called 680 Cellars.

From new wines and new experiences, you’re invited to taste for yourself. Buttonwood Grove Winery is located at 5986 State Route 89 in Romulus. To learn more, visit them online at ButtonwoodGrove.com.