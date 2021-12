Cheers to 2022 and ring in New Year’s Eve at Exit 33 at Turning Stone Resort Casino!

The celebration starts at 8 pm in the Atrium with the Tin Rooster and The Gig opening at 9pm. Tickets are a bit discounted if you buy them in advance, $50 for either tin rooster or the gig or $75 for all-access.

Buy tickets and learn more right now at NYE33.com and a reminder Exit 33 does require all guests to show proof of vaccination – whether it’s New Year’s Eve or not.