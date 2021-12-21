Celebrate New Year’s Eve With NY Apples

We’re a few days away from the Christmas holiday and you can’t forget about New Year’s Eve either! Nutritionist Kelly Springer is ready for the New Year and she’s got some fun ways to celebrate using New York apples.

With more than 600 apple growers in New York State, Kelly says there are many different varieties and options to choose from.

“It is time to entertain so with this energy we have some yummy ideas for you. You can transform your favorite platter or serving tray into a festive apple adorned treat,” she says. “You can put together these gorgeous holiday plates and pair them with meats and vegetables and even chocolate and you can have New York apples as your centerpiece. “

Apples are said to bring good luck too and Kelly adds that having an apple during the holiday, be it in a stocking or on New Year’s Eve can help to bring good fortune for 2022.

For more great recipes to help you celebrate the New Year with the big apple visit ApplesFromNY.com. You can also learn more about how Kelly can help you with your health goals by visiting Kellyschoice.org.