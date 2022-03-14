Americans eat approximately three billion pizzas a year according to recent surveys and it’s one of the biggest reason’s why co-founder and Chef Brad Kent says ‘Pi day’ should be celebrated in pizza form.

Blaze Pizza is known for their fresh made-from-scratch dough, artisanal ingredients on the assembly line, and a delicious pie in 180 seconds and Kent says it’s the perfect reason to stop in to mark the special occasion.

On March 14th, existing Blaze Rewards members can purchase any 11-inch pizza for just $3.14 with a one-time reward on the chain’s app. To take advantage of the deal, simply sign up for their loyalty program on the app by the end of the day Monday. The reward can be redeemed Monday March 14th through March 31st.

To learn more and to take advantage of Pi day, visit BlazePizza.com.