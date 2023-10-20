(WSYR-TV) — In honor of Polish Heritage Month Steve and Kim Infanti are joined by, author, Roxanne Bocyck to discuss her books, the Syracuse Polish Home, and how Syracuse plans to celebrate.

Since its establishment by President Reagan in 1986, the month of October has been a time to recognize Polish heritage nationwide. Central New York is home to many with a Polish background, Bocyck among them.

Bocyck is a serving board member of The Syracuse Polish Home and is prides herself on the events her organization hots that represent the cultural and spiritual values of the Polish community.

As a newly published author, Bocyck wants people to know that her book aims to inspire young women to have courage and never give up. “Catherine’s Dream” depicts the rigours immigration process from Poland to Ellis Island in the early 1900s.

The Syracuse Polish Home will be hosting an Author Panel Discussion on Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. Learn more online at SyracusePolishHome.com.