Celebrate Pride month At Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop

June is Pride month and you can find some great items to support the LGBTQ community at Witty Wicks in Camillus. Store owner Aubry Panek and Retail Manager Cassie McNeill have partnered with the Q Center of Syracuse and other local vendors to show their support and give back to a community that could use it, they say.

An assortment of Pride items are for sale all month long and all year too. From stickers made by local Artist Jason Disasters, to candles and water bottles too, Cassie and Aubry both say that their mission continues to be to give back and support local along the way.

Find a wide selection of products, gifts and candles at Witty Wicks at Township 5 in Camillus. They're open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

