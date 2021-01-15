Celebrate Learning During National School Choice Week

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 has turned education on its head, forcing many families to reinvent how kids learn. Now more than ever, parents, caregivers, teachers and students can use all the help they can get, and one organization has stepped up to help.

For one whole week, starting January 24th, families and students in grades K through 12, can find resources to help them and celebrate education.

National School Choice week is the process of allowing every family to choose the educational options that best fit their children. These options include traditional public schools, charter schools, private institutions and online resources too. National School Choice Week ensures that every student can find a learning environment that allows them to be inspired, successful and happy.

To learn more about the different resources available to students and families, visit SchoolChoiceWeek.com.

