(WSYR-TV) — It’s hard to believe, but it has been 20 years since the Syracuse Orange captured its one and only national championship in men’s basketball.

This Friday, SU is going to celebrate the team that captured the hearts of Orange Nation with a watch party. It will feature players (including the entire starting five) and coaches from that team, on Friday, March 3, at the National Veterans Resource Center.

Friday’s Menu:

Passed Appetizers

Gumbo Arancini w/ creole aioli

Fried Okra w/ hot cheddar dip

Shrimp Boil

Stations

Mini Nola Sandwich Stations: muffulettas, beef po boy, veggie po boy

Signature Cocktail

The Hurricane

Dessert

Sweet Beignets

Bananas Foster

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at cusecommunity.syr.edu/MBBChamp2023 and are limited to four tickets per guest.