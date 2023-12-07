(WSYR-TV) — Right now is the time of year to find that special gift for that someone special, or maybe it’s time to treat yourself. A great fit can be found at del Lago Resort and Casino this season.

Below is the entertainment line-up:

· Ruby Shooz, Friday Dec 8

o Free for Rewards card members, plus a chance to $1k when you sign up.

· Blood Sweat & Tears, Saturday December 8 p.m.

o 60s-70s rock group

o Spinning wheel, I Love You More than You’ll Ever Know, You’ve Made Me so Very Happy

o Tickets starting at $30

· Bret Michaels, Friday Dec 15

o Poison, Every Rose has it thorn, talk dirty to me

o Tickets Starting at $46 Dollars

· Carlos Mencia, Saturday, 16

o Comedian

Make it in the evening at our Four Diamond hotel and Spa del Lago. Rooms starting as low as $99. Special happening all month look for spa appointments. Plus buy $100 gift card and get $20 voucher all month long.

Learn more at delLagoResort.com or find them on Facebook.