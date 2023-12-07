(WSYR-TV) — Right now is the time of year to find that special gift for that someone special, or maybe it’s time to treat yourself. A great fit can be found at del Lago Resort and Casino this season.
Below is the entertainment line-up:
· Ruby Shooz, Friday Dec 8
o Free for Rewards card members, plus a chance to $1k when you sign up.
· Blood Sweat & Tears, Saturday December 8 p.m.
o 60s-70s rock group
o Spinning wheel, I Love You More than You’ll Ever Know, You’ve Made Me so Very Happy
o Tickets starting at $30
· Bret Michaels, Friday Dec 15
o Poison, Every Rose has it thorn, talk dirty to me
o Tickets Starting at $46 Dollars
· Carlos Mencia, Saturday, 16
o Comedian
Make it in the evening at our Four Diamond hotel and Spa del Lago. Rooms starting as low as $99. Special happening all month look for spa appointments. Plus buy $100 gift card and get $20 voucher all month long.
