Celebrate The Season at “Holiday At Hendricks” Concert

A musical celebration of the holiday season returns to Hendricks Chapel at Syracuse University with a promise to usher in more musicians and more audience members too.

Hendricks Chapel Choir Director Peppie Calvar says that for the first time ever, the show will expand to two performances in an effort to be more inclusive of the large audiences they attract.

“We hate having to turn people away so we’re doing two shows,” he says. “One show is at 4:30pm and the other is at 7:30pm and we’re opening those shows up a half hour early to be able to squeeze in as many people that want to come.”

Over the years, as the concert has evolved, people have stood in line anxiously hoping to get a seat to the annual event, and in some cases, the chapel has had to turn interested listeners away. But this year, they hope to not have to do that, Reverand Brian Konkol says.

“We at the chapel believe in kindness and having people wait in line in December is not an embodiment of kindness,” he says. “So having two shows is what the people wanted.”

This year, the concert will also include more students. The Syracuse University Symphony Orchestra, which is an all student ensemble, will perform a number of pieces.

The concert is also a great opportunity for the community to visit the chapel.

“The space is a participant in the program and so by entering into the sacred space, it creates a time of reflection in the midst of this season of reflection to gather around loved ones to pause and to turn that calendar from one year to the next,” Rev. Konkol says. “What the chapel stands for is peace, love and community and what better way to commute that than through music.”

The program is also growing and this year’s concert includes The Hendricks Chapel Choir, the SU Singers, SU Combined Vocal Jazz Ensembles, Crouse Chorale and Setnor Sonority.

And new this year, Hendricks Chapel is also introducing a new holiday concert, Horns and Harmonies, on Dec. 14 at 7:30pm, featuring community-based performance groups including the Syracuse University Brass Ensemble and the Spirit of Syracuse Chorus.

Holiday at Hendricks is happening on Sunday, December 8th at 4:30pm and 7:30pm. Both concerts are free and open to the public and free limited parking is available in the Irving Garage.

To learn more about the event, visit Hendricks.Syr.edu or connect with them on social media.