Celebrate The Season With “Holidays At Hendricks”

Holidays at Hendricks brings together some of the best performers at Syracuse University to celebrate the season each year.

This year, in-person performances are once again being held on Sunday, December 5, and the concert will also be recorded for a special online event.

Attendance is free, however, registration is required. The 4:30 p.m. show is already sold out, however, there are tickets available for the show at 7:30 p.m. on December 5th or for the virtual recorded concert on December 12th.

In accordance with Syracuse University policy, guests are required to wear masks indoors at all times and outdoors in the presence of others.

Public parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis in Irving Garage and the Hillside lot. Those who require accessible parking may request it during registration, call Hendricks Chapel at 315-443-2901 or email chapel@syr.edu.

Doors to Hendricks Chapel will open 30 minutes prior to each concert start time. No reception will be held this year due to COVID-19 precautions, but all guests will receive a treat to bring home.

Visit chapel.syracuse.edu to register for tickets or for a link to watch the full concert online on Sunday, December 12th at 7:00 p.m.