Celebrate Valentine’s (Or Galentine’s) Day at Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen

Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen in Fayetteville is gearing up for a busy February, with Valentine’s Day on February 14th being their main event.

“For that night, we have planned a few dinner specials” says owner Nick Avicolli. “They’re secret right now. We’re not releasing them yet.”

Avicolli says couples will find flowers at each table and that the restaurant has been decorated for the romantic holiday.

“It’s gonna be a good time” he adds.

The night before – February 13 – is Galentine’s Day, a special day Nicks says is geared towards women.

“We’ll be running our happy hour, you know, $4 cocktails, things like that. So, bring your lady friends out. You know our bar is really cool, it lights up. We have great bartenders. Come and check us out on Galentine’s Day!”

Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen serves up gourmet Italian dishes and has the only coal fire pizza oven in the area. Nick says they’ve added some items to the winter menu, including:

Seafood Antipasto

Red Velvet Tower

Seafood Fra Diavalo

Lover’s Champagne

Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen is located at 104 Limestone Plaza in Fayetteville. The restaurant is generally open Tuesday through Sunday each week, but they have special hours on Monday, February 14th for Valentine’s Day.

Reservations are highly suggested for both Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day.

Click here to visit their website, at AvicollisCoalFire.com.