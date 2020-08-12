Celebrate World Elephant Day At The Rosamond Gifford Zoo

In honor of World Elephant Day, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo invites you to visit one of the largest animals on earth right here in Central New York.

Zoo Director Ted Fox and Elephant Manager Ashley Sheppard say that their elephant team will be marking the occasion with a social media takeover. A photo-op will also be available for zoo visitors at the Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve and the team hopes everyone will share their own special phots using the hashtag #TONSoflove.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has an 8-member herd of Asian elephants on their 6.6 acre preserve. The herd includes a three-generation family group as part of the Species Survival Plan to keep Asian elephants from going extinct. World Elephant Day was launched in 2012 to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants that are on the brink of extinction.

You’re invited to stop by and see the elephants today and everyday. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is open daily from 10am to 4:30pm with only outdoor exhibits and the social animals building accessible to visitors. Masks and timed entry tickets are required. To purchase tickets or to learn more visit RosamondGiffordZoo.org or call (315) 435-8511.