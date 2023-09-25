(WSYR-TV) — For 45 years, “Hope for Bereaved” has been a model for helping families and others make it through some of their most difficult times.

Now, as they prepare for their annual “Celebration of Hope” fundraiser dinner, they’d like to hear from some of the people they’ve helped.

The Celebration of Hope, marking 45 years of ‘Hope for Bereaved, is Friday, November 10th at the Pirro Convention center at Oncenter.

To find out more about the dinner, and about this wonderful community resource, check them out on-line at HopeForBereaved.com.