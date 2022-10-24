(WSYR-TV) — Sherry Boschert is an award-winning journalist and the author of “37 Words: Title IX and Fifty Years of Fighting Sex Discrimination” (The New Press) and “Plug-in Hybrids: The Cars That Will Recharge America.” Among her many honors, she received a Distinguished Service Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for her efforts to promote equity within the news industry. After 40 years in the San Francisco Bay area, she now lives in New Hampshire.

You may have heard the term “Title IX” associated with girls playing sports, but what else do you know about the notorious civil rights act? Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance. It states that “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation, in be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Initially, Title IX was never meant to be its own law. It was intended as an amendment to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects against discrimination on race, color, and national origin. Lawmakers were going to add the word “sex” to the amendment. Instead, because of politics that Sherry explains in her book, it ended up becoming its own law dealing with just education.

Sherry will be speaking at Lemoyne College tonight to talk more about her book, the civil rights act best known as “Title IX” and the ways it has helped the fight against sex discrimination and sexual assault.

To learn more about Sherry’s book and her appearance at Lemoyne tonight, you can visit Lemoyne.edu.