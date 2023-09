(WSYR-TV) — The Iroquois Indian Village at the New York State Fair has been dedicated to the Six Nation programs since 1928. That means this year is its 95th anniversary.

This section of the fair is dedicated to honoring the culture of indigenous people, featuring traditional music, dance, crafts, and lots more.

Indian Village Princess Arianna Smith joined Bridge Street along along with her father, Jordan Smith to talk a little bit about what makes this corner of the fairgrounds so special