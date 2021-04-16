Celebrating A Snack Time Favorite! The Original Animal Cracker Turns 150

Sunday April 18th marks National Animal Cracker Day, a day to celebrate a favorite childhood snack known for not only being delicious but entertaining as well.

This year, Stauffer’s, the company behind the original and iconic animal cracker is celebrating 150 years of making snack time fun. While there is no wrong way to eat the crackers, possibilities are endless when it comes to how to serve up the snack. From pudding to cheesecake you can use Stauffer’s animal crackers in a variety of ways.

To mark the anniversary, Stauffer’s will be releasing a limited-edition Commemorative Bear Jug packaging featuring a nostalgic label. The bear jugs will be available in retailers nationwide early this summer.

For more information you can visit Stauffers.com.