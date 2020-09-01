Celebrating Beef In New York State

Today would have been Beef Day at the Great New York State Fair. While the 2020 Fair has been cancelled, you can still support the beef industry.

Erin Hull of Lucky 13 All Natural Red Angus Beef in Tully says it’s important to educate the general public because there’s so much misinformation about the industry. Agriculture is a large part of New York’s economy with over 15,000 beef and dairy producers across the state.

Since COVID-19, Executive Director Jean O’Toole of the NY Beef Council tells us people have come to realize that their food doesn’t just come from a grocery store. From the potatoes to the burger to the steaks on your plate, farmers are essential workers.

To learn more about the NY Beef Council, you can visit NYBeef.org and you can visit Lucky 13 All Natural Red Angus Beef on Facebook here.