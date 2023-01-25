(WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not, the month of January is coming to an end, and with that means the beginning of February, which is an important month for celebrating diversity.

If one place knows how to celebrate diversity and black owned businesses, it’s the Salt City Market downtown.

Habiba Boru, owner of Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen, Sleyrow Mason, owner of SOULutions, and Adam Sudmann, market manager shared details on what to expect in the coming month.

You can find out more about Salt City Market and how they’re celebrating Black History Month this February by visiting them online at SaltCityMarket.com.