After nearly 18 years, one of the founding members of the “Bridge Street” crew is moving on to an exciting new opportunity. Jim Beebe was the first person hired after the show went on the air in 2004. He started as our videographer/editor, and has become so much more… producing many of the most creative projects you’ve seen on the show all these years. He’s headed to a new job as a legislative aide with the Onondaga County Legislature.

Among his many duties here, Jim was the official “Keeper of the Archives,” so putting together a fitting tribute to him proved to be a challenge. We decided to get some help from a few of his friends… including the guy who first gave Jim the nickname “The Beebs.”