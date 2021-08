Dairy Day at the Great New York State Fair is Thursday, August 26th.

You can celebrate the Dairy industry and learn about dairy farmers across the state at the NYS Fair. From ice cream, yogurt to cheese there are many options to choose from to support New York State. In the Dairy Building, you can also get your .25 cent milk along with seeing the Butter Sculpture!

For more information, you can visit AmericanDairy.com.