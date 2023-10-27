(WSYR-TV) — We know it’s spooky season but it’s always a good time to fill up on some Hofmann’s.

Pat Favalo of Hofmann and Pat Winslow of Heid’s joined us Friday to help celebrate Fall and Halloween.

Hofmann and Heid’s are partnering again this year for “HALLOWEENIE,” going on at Heid’s through the end of the month. It’s buy-one-Hofmann hot dog-get-one-free. Hofmann will also attend Heid’s first ever “Trunk or Treat” on Oct 29th, from 11 am – 1 pm. There will be a variety of vendors handing out candy and other goodies.

To learn more about Hofmann’s and Heid’s, you can visit their websites: HofmannSausage.com and HeidsOfLiverpool.com.