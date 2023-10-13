(WSYR-TV) — Central New York is fortunate to have so many people who contribute to make the area a better place. Every year FOCUS’ Greater Syracuse recognizes Wisdom Keeper honorees.

Its annual Wisdom Keeper event recognizes the outstanding contributions of remarkable individuals who have positively impacted our community.

This year’s honorees are Mary Nelson, President and CEO of the Mary Nelson Youth Center and Stan Linhorst former Editor of Syracuse.com and The Post Standard.

The Wisdom Keeper 2023 event is Tuesday, October 24th at 5:30 pm.- At Daniella’s fresh seafood and pasta house.

For more information visit FOCUSsyracuse.org.