(WSYR-TV) — It’s National Hot Dog Day! Becky Baker and Pat Favalo from Hofmann Sausage Company are celebrating the holiday by firing up the grill.

Hot dogs are great year-round, but in the summer months from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans consume about 7 billion hot dogs in total.

While many are familiar with Hofmann’s German Franks and Snappies, they offer all kinds of hot dogs and creative topping recipes. There aren’t any vegetarian options currently, though Hofmann’s plans to fill that niche this fall.

Becky recommends relish and mustard as toppings, as well as fresh cilantro, pineapple, guacamole, and peppers. They also use high quality products such as beef, pork, veal, and more.

Hofmann’s prides themselves on serving Syracuse since 1879.

