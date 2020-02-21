Celebrating National Margarita Day!

Celebrate National Margarita Day at one of Central New York’s newest restaurants: Margaritas Mexican Cantina.

“Margaritas are what we specialize in” says owner Alejandro Gonzalez.

They offer more than 15 different varieties, including their House Margarita made with tequila, triple sec and sour mix, and their Skinny Margarita made with tequila, triple sec, blue agave nectar and fresh lime juice.

Most margaritas are traditional size. “And then we have the Cantina Margarita. It’s a 32 ounce” says Gonzalez. “And then we have a tower. It’s a 2 1/2 liter, and the pitcher is a two liter.

Margartia’s Mexican Cantina is located at 203 Walton Street in Syracuse, in the Armory Square neighborhood. They open at 11am every day, and close at 10pm Sunday through Thursday and at Midnight on Friday & Saturday.

