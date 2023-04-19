WSYR-TV — Get Involved. Make a Difference. This week is National Volunteer Week running from April 16-22. Katie Hanlon of the United Way is volunteering her time this morning to fill us in on how they are celebrating.

United Way of Central New York, Inc., is an innovative and collaborative local nonprofit organization that drives solutions to the most pressing human service community needs of Central New York.

United Way of Central New York is encouraging local individuals, companies and organizations to visit VolunteerCNY.org to search and sign up for volunteer needs at local nonprofits in our community.

Whether you’re a non-profit looking for volunteers, an individual looking for opportunities, or a company/group looking for ways to give back to the community, United Way of Central New York’s VolunteerCNY makes it easy to discover needs that match your skills, interests, and availability.

P.S. mark your calendar for the return of United Way of CNY’s Day of Caring on Thursday August 3rd. Last year, more than 850 people volunteered in just one day. This year, the goal is to break 1,000. Stay tuned!

To learn more visit unitedway-cny.org and search volunteer opportunities.