Celebrating Passover Amid A Pandemic

Most years, Passover brings families together in celebration and this year, families have been observing a Passover unlike any before.

Syracuse University’s Campus Rabbi Joel Goldstein says SU normally holds a large celebration in observance of Passover but social distancing guidelines amid COVID-19 have made getting together a lot more challenging. Goldstein says some adaptations have been made to allow families to connect virtually this year.

Syracuse University remains closed but Rabbi Goldstein encourages students to stay connected online and through social media. To learn more visit SyracuseHillel.org.