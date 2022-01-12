Celebrating Pharmacists And The Difference They Make

January 12th is National Pharmacist Day, and it is safe to say, we could not be where we are in the COVID-19 pandemic without them.

“COVID really gave pharmacists the ability to be spotlighted for all of the services and work that everybody, that pharmacists have done for years” says John Marraffa, the President of Kinney Drugs

“It just became now a frontline and at the forefront of everybody’s mind that the pharmacist was part of a solution and able to help. COVID in particular really focused the pharmacist and forced the pharmacist into administering the COVID vaccine, providing testing, really becoming the source of truth and the source of information for patients and customers alike.” John Marraffa, President, Kinney Drugs

Marraffa says many Kinney Drugs stores in New York and Vermont are in communities where their pharmacist is the only healthcare provider, making their services that much more critical.

Pharmacists can assist patients not just with their prescription drugs, but can answer health related questions, recommend over-the-counter medications and products, and administer vaccines (including flu shots and COVID-19 shots).

