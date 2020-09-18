Celebrating Rosh Hashanah During A Pandemic

Most years, Rosh Hashanah brings families together in celebration and this year, they face challenges amid COVID-19 to ring in the new year.

Syracuse University’s Campus Rabbi Joel Goldstein says they are adapting to new guidelines to celebrate the holiday with more programming, smaller groups and no singing. Goldstein says he wants to give students a sense of human connection during these difficult times and celebrate safely.

