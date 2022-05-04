Prices are on the rise in just about every sector these days. Hiring is hard, supply is tight for many and inflation is at an all-time high, but one local expert says there are some small victories to celebrate.

Bob Griffin is the new regional director of the Small Business Development center housed at Onondaga Community College and he says that people should feel optimistic about starting or growing a small business.

His office serves a six-county region which includes Onondaga, Oswego, Cayuga, Cortland, Madison and Seneca counties. The SBDC has also served more than 3,400 clients and helped create or save more than 8,000 jobs, he said.

Some of the reasons to be optimistic despite our current economic climate include heavy inflow of requests from those interested in starting businesses, consumer demand and job openings, available investment capital and more money being borrowed.

As we mentioned, small business week is May 2nd through the 5th and the OCC Small Business Development Center is honoring a business in each of the six counties in the area it serves with a “small business of the year award.”



The Small Business Development Center is also honoring a small agricultural business of the year and the regional business lender partner of the year.



To learn more about the work that they do, visit Onondagasbdc.org.