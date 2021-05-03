Celebrating “Star Wars” Day At Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness is celebrating Star Wars Day with a fun promotion called “May The Fitness Be With You!”

“We like to say we gym differently here at Blink Fitness, so it’s more than just about how you look” says JJ Potrikus, Area Manager of Upstate NY for Blink Fitness. “It’s about how you feel and try to feel good fitness for us is having some fun events and that’s what we’re going to be doing here on May the 4th.”

The event – planned for both Blink Fitness locations in Central New York – will take place from 4pm to 7pm. Star Wars characters will be making appearances, and there will be giveaways including Blink Fitness T-shirts and items from the Syracuse Mets, Syracuse Crunch and Wegmans.

There will also be special membership deals on May 4th.

“Every single membership at Blink Fitness [on May 4] is $1.00 to join, including our $10 a month Orange membership” says Potrikus. “We also have a $23.00 a month Blue membership that allows you to bring guests with you and every single person who joins [during “May The Fitness Be With You] will get a $50 future bill credit to use towards whatever you want at Blink.”

Blink Fitness is located at 4979 West Taft Road in Liverpool and 4722 Onondaga Blvd in Onondaga. Both are in plazas with Wegmans stores.

Click here to visit their website.