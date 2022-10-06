(WSYR-TV) — Dave White has been a familiar face on “Bridge Street” for years, representing New York Sea Grant with segments on water safety, tourism and more. After 38 years helping to keep Central New Yorkers safe on and around the water, Dave White is calling it a career.

Dave got started educating folks all around Central New York about our environment and the water surrounding it. He says he’s always labeled himself a conservationist when it comes to our water and natural resources. The goal is to maintain nature in New York by utilizing its resources and enjoying all that it has to offer.

New York Sea Grant is one of the largest of the state Sea Grant programs. Established in 1966, the National Sea Grant College Program promotes the informed stewardship of coastal resources in 34 joint federal and state university-based programs in every U.S. coastal state and Puerto Rico.

Dave White is stepping aside from our state’s program, but the work of New York Sea Grant continues. You can learn more about the organization and their work by visiting their website at NYSeaGrant.com.