They say that good things come in twos and on February 22nd, 2022, it’s a big day for the number two!

When written out, 2/22/22, the date is considered a palindrome, which means it can be read both forward and backward. And it also falls on a Tuesday being deemed ‘twos-day’. The date is only one of many palindromes happening this week (2/20/22, 2/21/22, 2/22/22, 2/23/22, 2/24/22, 2/25/22, 2/26/22, 2/27/22, and 2/28/22).

While Numerologist Jai Hari Meyerhoff says the number two isn’t any luckier than any other number, the number represents relationships. She mentions it is a great time to think about relationships not only romantically but with yourself.

It’s also said that the number two is a harmonious number. Jai says they go hand in hand and often people focus on making more harmony in their relationships.

