Celebrating Ukrainian Heritage In Central New York

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday, August 24th marks 30 years of Ukrainian independence from Soviet rule.  

While the pandemic has forced some changes for this year’s celebration here in Central New York, but it’s too important a date to let it pass without notice. 

To mark the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian independence with a flag-raising, Tuesday, August 24th at Syracuse City Hall.  The mayor and local officials will join the Ukrainian community and students from Syracuse University and Le Moyne. There will also be a performance from the Odesa Ukrainian dance ensemble. It starts at 12:30 and it’s free and open to everyone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Fair Information Guide

NYS Fair logo with background RPS_1504231423988.jpg

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area