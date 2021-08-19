Celebrating Ukrainian Heritage In Central New York

Tuesday, August 24th marks 30 years of Ukrainian independence from Soviet rule.

While the pandemic has forced some changes for this year’s celebration here in Central New York, but it’s too important a date to let it pass without notice.

To mark the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian independence with a flag-raising, Tuesday, August 24th at Syracuse City Hall. The mayor and local officials will join the Ukrainian community and students from Syracuse University and Le Moyne. There will also be a performance from the Odesa Ukrainian dance ensemble. It starts at 12:30 and it’s free and open to everyone.