(WSYR-TV) — We’re a little more than two weeks away from Syracuse University’s annual celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. It’s the largest celebration of its type on a college campus anywhere, and it’s also a celebration of several lesser-known stories.

Syracuse University also uses the evening as a chance to salute several unsung heroes from around the community. Marissa Willingham coordinates the celebration and shares details on the event.

If you’d like to nominate a young person for the Unsung Hero award, go to mlk.syr.edu and click on the “Unsung Heroes” button. Nominations for that category only are open until just before midnight tonight.

Syracuse University’s celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, is set for Sunday, Jan. 22 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The dinner starts at 5 p.m. You can get tickets for the dinner at 1-888-dome tix.

The main program starts at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.